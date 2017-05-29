'Titanfall 2' News: Free 'Monarch's Reign' DLC Introduces New Titan

A new titan will be joining the ranks of "Titanfall 2" soon.

A new Titan and a new map for the game's multiplayer mode will be available on May 30, Respawn announced last week. Like much of the DLC packs for "Titanfall," the upcoming add-ons will be available for free. Dubbed as "Monarch's Reign," the new DLC adds the female titan named Monarch.

"Monarch is a mid-range Vanguard-class Titan that can upgrade itself on the battlefield through her unique Upgrade Core. Pilots select a path of upgrades and try to survive long enough to reach her final form," reads a press release from Respawn.

Additionally, Monarch can recharge her own shields by drawing power from enemy titans. She can also recharge the shields of her teammates by performing the same process.

Set in the old wreck of the IMS Odyssey, the new map called Relic is a worksite filled with wall running routes made up of hanging pieces of wreckage placed between buildings. The map was designed for a gameplay that focuses on "assaulting and controlling the center and engaging in firefights" from various viewpoints of the ship.

Respawn is also launching a map update for the new DLC. The development team said they worked on a collision pass for Crashsite, so 100 instances of getting stuck, bumped or tripped have been tweaked. More wallrunning areas and eight ziplines have been added to let players get around the map in less time.

For players who want to support the game's free updates, they can purchase a few new cosmetic items. Two prime titans named Tone and Ronin, along with a new cloaked execution, are also set for a May 30 release.

Further information on the new character and other add-ons can be viewed in the "Monarch's Reign" gameplay trailer.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, "Titanfall 2" is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.