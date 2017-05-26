'Titanfall 2' News: Game's Gameplay Trailer for Monarch Reign DLC Introduces New Titan

"Titanfall 2's" new gameplay trailer has arrived, and it introduces a new Titan into the game: Monarch.

Facebook/Titanfall"Titanfall 2's" latest free DLC, Monarch Reign, will arrive on May 30.

The latest free downloadable content (DLC) for Respawn Entertainment's first-person shooter "Titanfall 2" is slated to arrive on May 30 and is called Monarch Reign. In line with the imminent arrival of the free DLC, Respawn Entertainment recently released a gameplay trailer for Monarch Reign and introduced the latest Titan that "Titanfall 2" is ushering in.

Respawn Entertainment describes Monarch as a midrange Vanguard-class Titan that has the ability to upgrade itself on the battlefield — thanks to her unique Upgrade Core. However, the kind of upgrade of Monarch can have is determined by her Pilots, who will attempt to survive until she achieves her final form.

"Monarch's design is based on the salvaged, badly burnt remains of two Vanguard-class Titans recovered by the IMC from the Battle of Typhon. While the Vanguard-class was designed by the Militia for armed recon deep behind enemy lines, the IMC's mandate for Monarch focused on flexibility through survival and support options, to serve many operational roles," goes a portion of Respawn Entertainment's description of Monarch.

As seen in the trailer, Monarch destroys an enemy Titan as her Pilot jumps aboard it and steals its battery. Monarch also shows no mercy as she crushes the Pilot of her enemy to death before kicking the destroyed Titan to the ground.

Apart from the introduction of Monarch, the trailer also reveals that the upcoming DLC will also bring back a remastered version of a classic "Titanfall" map, the Relic. While the map will provide the players enough space for wall-running routes for maximum speed and verticality, it will be cluttered and chaotic, according to reports.

Monarch Reign will also deliver some cosmetic upgrades to Tone and Ronin Prime Titans, with the latter now looking like a samurai as it wields a more stylish sword.