'Titanfall 2' News: 'The War Games' DLC to be Available this Month

Seemingly energized from its time at the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Respawn Entertainment has released a sixth free downloadable content (DLC) for "Titanfall 2." The trailer has yet to be released, but the developers were kind enough to give a sneak peek on what they have so far for the fans.

Facebook/RespawnEntertainment"Titanfall 2: The War Games" DLC features new and developed maps.

According to Respawn Entertainment, the DLC is known as "The War Games." Thus, one of the many things that fans can expect to come from "Titanfall 2" are new and developed maps where players can explore the Battle of Angel City and the Battle of Airbase Sierra. The outskirts are set to feature a setting that is perfect for virtual reality gaming.

The Live Fire Map for Traffic is also included in the DLC. The developers describe it as a weathered test site that will challenge the gamer's ability in positioning and mobility. The site is ominous, and there are dense parts where it can be dangerous for players if they do not proceed cautiously. Furthermore, there are plenty of cover and shadows for snipers to lurk around.

"Titanfall 2" will also have a new feature that allows players to enjoy shadow boxing, a move that gets them 20 kills while in Holo Pilot mode. Furthermore, gamers will be able to store three weapons instead of the customary two. This time, the arsenal can be equipped with a primary, secondary, and anti-titan weapon.

"Titanfall 2" is a popular first-shooter video game published by Electronic Arts (EA). It was originally released in October of last year.

There are a lot of things to expect from the sixth DLC "Titanfall 2: The War Games" that Respawn Entertainment will be releasing. The trailer will be available upon launch, and fans can expect the DLC to become available on June 27 for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.