'Titanfall 2' Now Available for EA and Origin Access Subscribers

'Titanfall 2' is now available free of charge for EA and Origin Access members.

"Titanfall 2" has become available for Electronic Arts and Origin Access subscribers, granting members a free download of the game.

Xbox One players can now access the game free of charge via EA Access, while players on the PC will be able to get to it through Origin Access. This follows EA's system of typically making games available in the Vault six to nine months following their release.

For those who are unaware, "Titanfall 2" is a game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA. It is a first-person shooter game that boasts both single-player and multiplayer modes. Originally released in October 2016, the game is set in The Frontier, a place far away from Earth.

Since it is a fairly new title, Respawn Entertainment is still continually releasing updates that allow players to experience new content. Other than "Titanfall 2," EA is also planning to make "Battlefield 1" available for free to Access members. However, the publisher has yet to reveal a release date.

Fans who are interested in subscribing to EA or Origin Access will have to shell out $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year for membership. The subscription allows players access to an extensive game library that can be played for free.

For those who do not want to subscribe to EA or Origin Access but still want to experience "Titanfall 2," Respawn Entertainment recently released the Ultimate Edition of the game. This edition includes the base game, as well as all of the DLCs that have been released thus far.

However, the "Titanfall 2" Ultimate Edition is only available digitally. It costs $40 on the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store and Origin for PC players. EA Access subscribers get a $4 discount on the Xbox One version, though.

Apart from all the same content released so far, "Titanfall 2" Ultimate Edition also includes a new Jump Start Pack that is designed to provide new players some help.