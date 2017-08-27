'Titanfall 2' 'Postcards From the Frontier' DLC: New Update Arrives on PS4, Xbox One and PC This Week

Facebook/Titanfallgame 'Titanfall 2' is now available free of charge for EA and Origin Access members.

Players of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC are in for a huge treat in the coming days. On Aug. 23, game publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment confirmed that "Titanfall 2's" 8th free downloadable content release will come out this week and is called "Postcards from the Frontier."

Available for download starting Aug. 29, the upcoming DLC will feature new additions to the game, including a new Live Fire map dubbed as Uma. This map will reportedly contain constricted passageways that will lead combatants into three different stadiums, each bordered by balconies, windows and doorways. Aside from the additional verandas, entranceways and windows that make more room for shooting opportunities, the new map also comes with a huge central divider that serves to give some protection against short range attacks, as well as a lengthy flank that makes a player weak against long-range attacks.

The DLC also offers a new execution dubbed as the Hole in the Wall, accompanied by new elite weapon war paints and new call sign banners. According to reports, a total of eight new elite weapon war paints will be added to the game, although they are nothing more than paid cosmetic bonuses. While they enhance the game in an aesthetic sense by jazzing up the player's gear, they have no bearing on the game.

The new execution and elite weapon war paints and banners will be added to the game in a few days, alongside two new modes - the Aegis Titan Brawl and the Aegis Last Titan Standing. These new modes will have the same rules and work the same way as their originals. However, with the new DLC, the player will play with their Aegis-upgraded Titans from Frontier Defense. Frontier Defense is "Titanfall 2's" wave-based co-op mode that will usher in new maps that players should defend—the Exoplanet, Drydock and Angel City.

"Postcards from the Frontier" for "Titanfall 2" will hit PS4, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 29.