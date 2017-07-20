'Titanfall 2' Update: Everything to Know About Operation Frontier Defense DLC

Facebook/RespawnEntertainment "Tiatanfall 2" to release new mode this month

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, "Titanfall 2" has been giving a spectacular run for its fans. With the community steadily rising, the developers behind the popular game title look like they are solely dedicated to making sure that their gamers are satisfied. Recently, they have announced that they will be adding the highly anticipated four-player co-operative mode called Frontier Defense this month.

According to the statement released by Respawn Entertainment, Frontier Defense of "Titanfall 2" comes with several features and tasks. Players are asked to defend their Harvester against five waves of increasingly difficult enemies. Those who stand victorious will earn cash to purchase weaponry and tools. Furthermore, gamers will have the option to change the difficulty level of the mode from easy, regular, hard, master, and insane. There is also a new Titan progression known as Aegis Ranks, which can be achieved by completing matches in the Frontier Defense.

Initially, Frontier Defense of "Titanfall 2" will come with five maps, namely, Homestead, Forwardbase Kodai, War Games, Blackwater Canal, and Rise. Reports indicate that the developers will be adding more in the future. The appearance of Rise on the list should not be surprising as it is one of the original "Titanfall" maps. The developers are also adding a new map named Township in the Live Fire mode.

Aside from the new mode and maps, fans are also treated to more purchasable content for "Titanfall 2." The list includes a number of things like elite warpaints for weapons, and with each skin, the players' team will receive an extra XP boost for the new Frontier Defense. Finally, Respawn Entertainment has also announced that it will be holding a free trial for "Titanfall 2" on all platforms from July 28 to July 30.

The downloadable content (DLC) known as Operation Frontier Defense will be available for free on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.