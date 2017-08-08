'Titanfall 3' Release Date Update: Respawn Boss Vows Commitment to Expand Franchise

(Photo: Respawn Entertainment) An image from "Titanfall 2."

A few months ago, the chances of "Titanfall 3" seeing the light of day were erring on the side of unlikely. Fast forward to today and Respawn Entertainment appears to have developed a promising outlook on the matter.

CEO Vince Zampella confirmed to GameSpot that they are working on "more Titanfall," but are not keen on revealing what it is yet.

He did promise content from that world is still coming, saying that "it is important for us to keep the franchise going." With regards to what they have in store, Zampella explained:

We have our franchise creative director, who's in charge of safeguarding the franchise in multiple formats and making sure it continues to grow. There's some other things we're doing that haven't been announced just yet, but we're heavily invested in the Titanfall universe.

While "Titanfall 3" was not explicitly mentioned, media outlets believe that the commitment of the studio to expand the universe has to involve a major installment of the game.

However, Zampella's remark about developing the franchise in "multiple formats" gave the impression that whatever Respawn has planned for "Titanfall" will not necessarily be a full-on successor.

After all, a mobile game set in the mechanoid universe titled "Titanfall: Assault" is coming to Android and iOS soon — the release and potentials of which have Zampella excited. Whether this will be enough to constitute a serious focus on the platform remains to be seen.

The mobile game, which turned out fantastic and is super fun, the fans love it and allowed us to expand on what we did in the last games. So I'm pretty happy with what the franchise has become.

For some, however, the critical success of "Titanfall 2," which unfortunately did not reflect its sales performance, is enough to convince them that a third major title will see the light of day sooner or later.

For now, "Titanfall 3" is not a done deal yet, but fans should see more mech action in the years to come.