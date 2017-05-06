'Titanfall' Mobile Game News: 'Titanfall: Assault' Announced for Android and iOS.

The "Titanfall" series is expected to come to mobile devices as a real-time strategy game. "Titanfall: Assault," the second attempt to bring the "Titanfall" franchise to mobile platforms, has just been announced on Wednesday, May 3, by game publisher Nexon alongside developers Particle City and Respawn.

Nexon/Respawn/Particle CityA promo image of "Titanfall: Assault" based on an early screenshot, in the game's official website.

"Titanfall: Assault" is the new game that will be a product of the collaboration between publisher Nexon and developer Particle City, with the help of Respawn Entertainment, the original makers of the "Titanfall" game.

The game's website describes "Titanfall: Assault" as a fast-moving and responsive real-time strategy game where players command huge Titans and their mobile squad of Pilots as the main force of their army. Similar to an earlier attempt at a "Titanfall" mobile game, players will build their military assets in the form of cards.

These cards can be one of Pilot, Titan, or Burn that can be combined to deploy armies on the field with different compositions as needed. Pilots and Titans can be paired up to form heroic units, while Burn cards provide situational effects to support the player's army. These cards can be further upgraded to improve them as well.

The game will also feature player-versus-player battles and a leaderboard where "Titanfall: Assault" commanders can compete for more rewards.

The game's official website is currently taking in pre-registrations that will let the publishers notify players about when the game launches, as well as other relevant "Titanfall: Assault" updates.

"Titanfall: Assault" is the second game by the Nexon, Respawn, and Particle City collaboration, after the previously announced "Titanfall: Frontline" card game, according to Polygon. "Titanfall: Frontline" was announced last year in 2016, but unfortunately, it was canceled several months later.

While the game is expected to come to Android and iOS devices, the release date for "Titanfall: Assault" has not been announced as of this time. "Titanfall" fans can stay tuned on the latest news about the game by getting pre-registered at their official site.