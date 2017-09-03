'Titans' Live Action Series Latest News: Brenton Thwaites Gets Cast as Robin

The role of Dick Grayson, also known as Robin, for the live action series adaptation of DC series "Titans" has been cast, and it will be actor Brenton Thwaites who will be taking the mantle of the leader of the teen superhero group.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Brenton Thwaites poses for a portrait while promoting the upcoming movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" in Beverly Hills, California U.S., May 20, 2017.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" star is the latest in a series of high-profile castings for the upcoming show, which has been announced to debut in 2018. The new show will air alongside "Young Justice" season 3 on a new streaming service by Warner Bros. which will focus primarily on DC comics adaptations, according to IGN.

Aside from his role in the fifth installment of "Pirates of the Caribbean," Thwaites also had supporting roles in "The Giver" and "Maleficent." With this new project, he is seen to be pursuing a major role as the de-facto leader of the superhero group.

As Dick Grayson, the actor will take up the mantle of Robin, who was first taken in by Bruce Wayne after Grayson's parents were killed in a sabotaged circus act. He would eventually work under the tutelage of the Batman even as Wayne serves as the legal guardian of the orphaned boy, at least on the surface.

Grayson, as Robin, will eventually lead his own team, the Titans, as covered by the spin-off DC comics series which was eventually turned into an animated show. For Warner Bros.' new live-action show, he will join Starfire (Anna Diop) and Raven (Teagan Croft) as the first three confirmed main characters for the series.

"Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC universe, and it wasn't easy to find him but we have. Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman's former protege and the Titans' future leader," Geoff Johns, executive producer for "Titans," said in a statement.

"We're extremely lucky he's chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character," Johns added, as quoted by IGN.