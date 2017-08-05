'Titans' Updates: Upcoming TV Series Casts Australian Teagan Croft as Raven

DC The live-action TV series version of "Titans" will feature Australian actress Teagan Croft as Raven.

After it was reported earlier that "Titans" is slated to enter production this September, cast members for the upcoming TV series are slowly being revealed, the first of which is Croft. As described, Croft's Raven character is a daughter of a demon and is a powerful empath who must control her emotions so that she can avert unleashing her demonic side.

"Titans" will be the 13-year-old Croft's first U.S.-based project. She also stars in the upcoming Australian movie "The Osiris Child."

"Titans" is based on the DC comic book about a group of young superheroes recruited from the different corners of the DC Universe, including Superboy and Wonder Girl. However, it is said that the upcoming live-action version TV series will cast the spotlight on Dick Grayson, aka Robin, as he emerges from the shadows to become the leader of the group of young superheroes.

As of this writing, Croft is the only confirmed cast member for the upcoming TV series. In fact, it remains unknown as to who among the members of the Titans in the comic books will be featured in the live-action TV series apart from Raven and (most likely) Dick Grayson, although DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns has confirmed via a tweet that Beast Boy will be included in the lineup. It is also alleged that the live-action version of "Titans" will throw Starfire, Hawk and Dove, and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl into the mix.

"Titans" will be one of the first TV series that will be launched along the DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service. It is executive produced by Johns, Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, and Sarah Schechter in partnership with Warner Bros. TV.

An official release date is yet to be attached to "Titans," although it is slated to arrive in 2018.