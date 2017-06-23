TLC 2017 Album News: New Album Coming Out on June 30; Duo Pays Homage to Left Eye

After 15 years, TLC is finally releasing a brand new studio album. And it is coming out very soon.

Girl group, now duo, TLC is returning with a brand new album this year.

The female R&B trio were extremely popular in the '90s. Now, they are back, but as a only as a duo composed of Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins. It can be recalled that the third member, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, died at the age of 30 in a fatal car crash way back in 2002.

The two remaining members recently performed in Los Angeles, where they sang "Waterfalls," one of their biggest hits, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks straight back in 1995.

Chilli and T-Boz also recently had an interview with E! News, wherein they talked about what motivated them to reunite and come up with a new album after all these years.

"Timing is everything, and it just felt like the right time," said T-Boz. "The fans were urging and asking, so we did it. We found a good avenue to do [it], and it just felt right. So we went for it. Why not?"

It was actually their fans who made it happen. Through crowdfunding, they were able to raise over $430,000 for the album, also with the help of big names in the music industry like "Swish Swish" singer Katy Perry, "Wind Beneath My Wings" singer Bette Middler, and hit '90s boyband New Kids on the Block.

T-Boz added that they were skeptical about releasing a kickstarter album at first, but they were shocked to find out that they broke the record for the "biggest campaign ever" in just a couple of days. According to Mic, the $150,000 goal was even achieved within just three days after the announcement of the campaign.

What makes the album more special is how they still included Left Eye through a song. Although she is no longer with them, Chilli and T-Boz paid homage to the rapper by including a sound clip from one of her interviews.

"It's her talking. It's from an interview. We took some live music and played under it and made it a beat," T-Boz explained. It is said to capture her funky personality and refreshing energy.

TLC's new album, which is aptly titled "TLC," has 12 tracks and will be released on June 30.