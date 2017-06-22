TLC New Album 2017 News: T-Boz, Chilli Credit Fans for Upcoming Album

TLC will finally release their highly anticipated studio album 15 years after their last by the end of June.

REUTERS / Lucy NicholsonRemaining TLC members Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas performed their song "Waterfalls" with dancers during the 41st American Music Awards in 2013.

The R&B-hip hop girl group first revealed their plans to release a new album titled "TLC" by launching a Kickstarter campaign in January 2015 to ask fans help them finance the project. After 48 hours, the crowdfunding campaign surpassed its goal of $150,000 and reached a total of $430,255 at the moment.

The group's remaining members Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins talked about their upcoming album in an interview with E! News and revealed their decision to come up with a new album.

When asked why they opted to release a new album, T-Boz explained they felt that the timing is just right to treat their fans with a fifth and final album. "The fans were urging and asking, so we did it. We found a good avenue to do [it], and it just felt right. So we went for it. Why not?" she stated.

T-Boz also revealed that they were not expecting the resounding success of their crowdfunding project, especially since it broke the records for the biggest campaign launched in Kickstarter in just two days. "It was amazing because we were really skeptical about doing it in the first place, and then when our manager brought it to us and explained the freedom we could have and how we could do it in a fun way with rewards [for the fans]," she added.

A number of fellow artists also backed up their campaign, including fellow 1990's music group New Kids on the Block, Justin Timberlake, Soulja Boy, Bette Midler, and Katy Perry.

The new album will also feature the group's third member Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes, who passed away in a car accident back in 2002.

According to T-Boz, they used one of Left-Eye's past interviews and added some music on it and included it in one of the songs in the album.

The new TLC album is expected to be released by their new label 852 Musiq on Friday, June 30.