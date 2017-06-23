'To the Bone' Netflix Release Date, Plot Rumors: Lily Collins, Keanu Reeves Film Sparks Eating Disorder Debate

Netflix released the trailer for its new movie "To the Bone," which stars Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves. Set for a July 14 launch on the streaming site, the movie has sparked an eating disorder debate online.

REUTERS/Bret Hartman Lily Collins stars in "To the Bone," a Netflix movie about eating disorders.

Is the film glorifying anorexia or is it an eye-opener? Can the movie help improve public perception about the disorder or can it be a trigger?

"To the Bone" centers on Ellen (Lily Collins) and her struggles with eating disorder. She gets help from her therapist, Dr. William Beckham (Keanu Reeves), while her family, friends and support group also deal with her situation. The movie also stars Carrie Preston, Alanna Ubach and Lili Taylor. Marti Noxon ("UnREAL") wrote and directed the movie.

Several Twitter users called out the show for picking out a sensitive subject to dramatize. Some believe the stoy will be a trigger and won't be helpful to thousands of people who are suffering from the disorders in real life, with anorexia bearing the highest morbidity rate.

Netflix was on a similar boat a few months ago when it released "13 Reasons Why," a TV show about bullying and teen suicide. Several experts said the show's theme was irresponsibly played out and kids with mental health issues might copy what the lead character did.

But the people behind "To the Bone" are not out of touch with the show's theme. Noxon wrote the script based on her own experience with anorexia. The show also consulted with UCLA eating disorder experts, medical doctors and support groups.

Collins, on the other hand, also admitted in January that she had an eating disorder and her personal experience made her want to do the movie even more ."We have to tell this story because it's something I think that's incredibly taboo with young men and women to talk about, especially in today's day and age where it's more and more prevalent," she said.