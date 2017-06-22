'To The Bone' News: Lily Collins-Starrer Film Gets Release Date, Official Trailer

Lily Collins will soon be back on screen. After it premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in early January, Netflix has acquired distribution rights to "To The Bone" and will release it worldwide on July 14.

The official trailer for "To The Bone" was also released on Tuesday evening, providing fans their first clear glimpse into the 107-minute long drama film that has captivated critics across the world.

Produced by AMBI Group, Sparkhouse Media, To the Bone Productions, and Mockingbird Pictures, "To The Bone" tells the story of a 20-year-old anorexic girl, Ellen (Collins), who spends her teenage years being shepherded through various recovery programs, only to find herself several pounds lighter every time.

In a last-ditch effort to battle her anorexia, Ellen's dysfunctional family agrees to send her to a group home for youths, which is led by a non-traditional doctor, Dr. William Beckham (Keanu Reeves). The latter challenges her to face her condition and embrace life just the way it is.

"To The Bone" also marks the personal journey of the lead star who also suffered the same condition. Collins said the script arrived at a time when she felt ready to face her own demons. Interestingly, she had just finished writing the chapter of her memoir — "Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me" — that detailed her own struggles with anorexia.

"It was like the universe literally throwing it in my face saying, this is something you need to address either for yourself or for other young people going through it out there," Collins told Refinery29. "It was something that I thought is risky, because there's a fine line between facing something head-on and succeeding, or falling back into it," the actress went on to say.

they can check out the film's two-minute long trailer below.