'Tokyo Ghoul' Live Action Film News, Release Date: New 3-Minute Trailer Features Ken's Battle Against Koutaro, 'Banka' Theme Song by Illion

The production for the "Tokyo Ghoul" live action film is currently in full swing, and the creative team behind the project has recently dropped the most comprehensive trailer yet. The trailer ran for three minutes and showed never-before-seen footage from the film that featured characters like Ken and Touka.

The trailer was accompanied by the "Tokyo Ghoul" theme song titled "Banka" and was performed by renowned guitarist Illion. The performer's group, RADWIMPS, also provided music for Makoto Shinkai's hit anime feature, "Your Name," earlier this 2017.

On July 21, "Banka" will become digitally available in 110 countries worldwide. It will also be one of the features of the deluxe edition of Illion's second album, "P.Y.L.," which will launch on July 26.

Meanwhile, the official website of the "Tokyo Ghoul" live action film has also released an English-subtitled version of the three-minute trailer, which contained footage of the battle between Ken Kaneki and Koutaro Amon.

Fans of Sui Ishida's dark fantasy manga series who want to be among the first ones to catch a glimpse of the film may want to avail of a convention pass to the upcoming Anime Expo 2017. On July 3, the film will have its premiere during the expo before it gets its official screening in Berlin and Japan. On July 29, the film will also have its nationwide release in Japan before Funimation markets it internationally in North America, Taiwan, Germany and other countries.

"Tokyo Ghoul" tells the story of Ken Kaneki, who finds himself being drawn into the dark world of ghouls after transforming into a half-human, half-ghoul hybrid. It debuted as a manga series in September 2011, until it was published as a web comic and eventually adapted into an anime series in July 2014.

The "Tokyo Ghoul" live action film kicked off production in July last year, with Kentaro Hagiwara at its helm.