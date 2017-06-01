'Tokyo Ghoul' Live-Action Film Release Date, News: New Movie Poster Shows Ken Kaneki's 'Kakugan'

After hitting some snags in its production, the live-action adaptation of "Tokyo Ghoul" will finally be out in a couple of months. Ahead of its release, a new promotional poster for the film has been dropped and it offered a glimpse of the one-eyed ghoul Ken Kaneki.

Facebook/TokyoGhoulTVPromotional photo for "Tokyo Ghoul"

For the past few months, fans of the cannibal-filled dark fantasy horror franchise have been worried about whether the film would still see the light of day, considering the troubles it has had to face.

During its production, one of the main stars of the film, Fumika Shimizu, confirmed that she would retire from the entertainment industry to join a cult. Troubles in its casting resulted in the release date of the film being pushed back several times, until it was recently finalized for a July 29 premiere.

Now that the film's release date has finally been confirmed, the first official movie poster for the live-action take of "Tokyo Ghoul" was unveiled. The new poster was an updated version of the one previously made available that showed Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki and captioned, "Humans are no longer top of the food chain."

The new poster showed Ken's "kakugan" eye being triggered and suggests it is likely he will be using his super-powered "kagune" at some point in the upcoming film.

In the "Tokyo Ghoul" manga by Sui Ishida, the "kagune" is the predatory organ that Ken wields to destroy his enemies by tearing them apart. Meanwhile, the "kakugan" refers to the blood-red, veiny ghoul eye that is triggered when the "kagune" is utilized.

The movie "Tokyo Ghoul" will follow Ken as he joins the underground ghoul society and make the most of his powers while keeping it all a secret. However, he also has to deal with a growing appetite. If the movie's plot is any indication, it is highly likely that fans will get to see Ken's "kakugan" in the upcoming film.

"Tokyo Ghoul" is set to debut in Japan on July 29.