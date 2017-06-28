'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 News: Lack of Official Update on Anime Series Fuels Cancellation Rumors

With Viz Media continually mum on the status of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3, it is now rumored that the long-talked-about third season of the Sui Ishida anime series has already been canceled.

Facebook/Tokyo GhoulIt is now suspected that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 may have been canceled.

Despite its second season disappointing the fans, there is no denying that many are still anticipating the arrival of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3. However, without any update on the anime series' next set of installment, it is now suspected that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 may have already been canceled.

To recall, "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 created quite a stir earlier this year when Viz Media senior sales and marketing director Kevin Hamrick was supposedly misquoted in an interview, announcing that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is coming this year. However, after issuing a clarification on the said issue by saying that Hamric was talking about the next season of "My Hero Academia" to arrive along with "One Punch Man" season 2, there has already been silence on the status of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3.

Because of Viz Media's silence, it is now speculated that the anime series may have been canceled. After all, talks about "Tokyo Ghoul's" next season have been around for more than a year already, and Viz Media has not provided any update on its status.

On the other hand, there are those who believe that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is still possible, and it may come just after the release of the live-action movie adaptation of the story, which is hitting theaters next month. While it remains to be seen if there will really be one, others allege that it will feature Ken Kaneki assuming a different identity, Haise Sasaki, following his defeat to Arima in season 2 that caused his amnesia.

As of this writing, no one outside Viz Media can really tell whether "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is happening or not. One thing is certain though: Despite the absence of any update on the anime series, it still manages to be talked about.