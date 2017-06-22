'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 Release Date, Plot Spoilers: Studio Still Quiet on Renewal; Has Anime Been Cancelled?

By now, fans of "Tokyo Ghoul" would have been enjoying the third season over and over when it was initially thought that the anime would return to the small screen in 2016. But Viz Media made vague announcements on the status of the renewal of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 and has since kept quiet. Has the studio cancelled the anime without an official announcement?

YouTube/AnimeLab Fans wonder when they can watch new episodes and fight scenes from "Tokyo Ghoul."

Back in 2015, FUNimation CEO and President Gen Fukunaga announced that the company was anticipating a new release for "Tokyo Ghoul" in 2016. The statement alluded to the "new release" to the anime series, but conflicting reports also referred to the targeted date as meant for mobile games and the comic book manga, but not the anime.

Viz Media senior director Kevin Hamric, on the other hand, did an interview with ICv2 in February where he categorically stated that "Tokyo Ghoul" was getting "another season." The statement, however, was corrected via Anime News Network which cited Hamric was actually referring to a new season of "My Hero Academia" and not "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3.

Fans are left with nothing but speculation and confusion as some are still hopeful "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 will come out later this year. Others, however, assume the anime will air in 2018 but no one can confirm if production has indeed rolled.

The speculations on the animation's return will likely be marred by a recent confirmation that the live-action "Tokyo Ghoul" will finally be shown in 23 countries and this is what's keeping the studio busy. Funimation is said to be looking into a distribution deal in the U.S., Variety reported.

"Tokyo Ghoul" anime first aired from July to September 2014 for 12 episodes. A second season soon followed and aired from January to March 2015. Viewers believed the delay of the third season is due to a lack of new chapters from the source material, the manga comics.