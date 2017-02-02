'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 Rumors: Animated Show to Return in March?

"Tokyo Ghoul" fans may have to stretch their patience a little bit more as recent reports are suggesting that the show's third season may be delayed further.

Facebook/TokyoGhoulTV"Tokyo Ghoul" promotional still featuring the cast

The awaited comeback of the manga series was highly tipped for late 2016. Obviously, that did not materialize, leaving waiting viewers more frustrated. With January also already over, latest rumors suggest that the animated show is now penciled in for a March return instead. Until now, folks behind "Tokyo Ghoul" remained tight-lipped on any kind of update regarding its third season.

Given this, it is difficult to pinpoint the real reason for the holdup. However, there have been persistent rumors with regard to some creative discord among the people working on the production. As it turns out, the creators of the anime want to strictly adhere to the narrative that its manga counterpart is treading. However, due to the pace of the show, it has already caught up with the story of its source material.

It is no secret that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 2 suffered some backlash from loyal fans who also read the manga of the narrative. The creative liberties that the production took did not bode well with story's followers as some of them feel that the small screen adaptation deviated a bit too much from the comic book. In an online community forum where fans discuss what went wrong with the installment, some cite countless "plot holes" and "bad character developments" as their main gripes.

While the future of the show continues to be bleak, some speculations suggest that "Tokyo Ghoul" may have already been canceled altogether. Worse than just being delayed, there are recent reports claiming that due to the aforementioned obstacles, it was decided that it is best to drop the project.

Meanwhile, those who are dismayed at the long waiting game in terms of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 can find solace in knowing that a live-action film of the famed manga is scheduled to hit theaters this summer in Japan. The film is directed by Kentarō Hagiwara and stars Masataka Kubota and Fumika Shimizu.