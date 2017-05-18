'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 Rumors: Anime Already in Production

After it turned out that the earlier report on "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 was based on a misquote on Viz Media senior director Kevin Hamric, the latest reports now claim that the controversial upcoming season of the anime series may have already quietly entered its production stage.

To recall, many fans expressed disappointment with how "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 was handled as it deviated from its manga origin. In fact, many even supported an online petition asking Madhouse Entertainment to reboot the anime series as they were not happy with how Studio Pierrot made the anime's sophomore season. Nonetheless, despite the dissatisfaction of the fans, there is no denying that many are still looking forward to the release of its third season.

According to recent reports, though, "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 may have already entered production. However, it remains uncertain as to when it will be delivered. While this news has yet to be confirmed, many fans are hoping that it is really the case as the anime series has been long rumored to have already been axed.

There are many alleged factors attached to the delay of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3. While some claim that the upcoming live-action movie of the franchise is the culprit, others also believe that the production is in dilemma whether a third season should be made considering that its previous season was not only heavily criticized but also fared poorly in the ratings game.

Earlier this year, fans of "Tokyo Ghoul" went into a premature celebration after Hamric supposedly said in an interview that fans can look forward to the arrival of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 this year. However, Viz Media eventually clarified that there is no truth to the report as Hamric may have been misquoted as he was referring to the upcoming seasons of "One Punch Man" and "My Hero Academia," not "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3.

Has "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 already entered production?

Fans can only hope so.