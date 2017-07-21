'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 Rumors: Delay May Be Tantamount to Cancellation

Facebook/Tokyo Ghoul It is now suspected that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 may have been canceled.

With no official word on the status of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3, there are now speculations that the long-awaited next installment of the anime series is good as canceled.

Despite "Tokyo Ghoul" season 2 falling in the bad graces of the fans due to its deviation from its manga counterpart, there is no denying that the anime is still one of the most-anticipated TV events. In fact, "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 has been anticipated to arrive for more than a year already, with various news outlets running various rumors and spoilers on how its story may possibly pan out.

However, recent reports suggest that the lack of any official word on the status of the anime series may mean that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 may have been canceled. While this is nothing more than a speculation, it is said that the lack of manga materials for the anime and the upcoming live-action movie adaptation of "Tokyo Ghoul" are said to be culprits for the long delay of the anime's next season, or even its cancellation.

Earlier this year, fans jubilated when Viz Media senior director for sales and marketing Kevin Hamric supposedly said in an interview that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 and "One Punch Man" season 2 are two anime shows fans should watch out for this year. However, Viz Media immediately issued a clarification, saying that Hamric was misquoted in the interview as he was referring to the next season of "My Hero Academia" as the anime to arrive along with "One Punch Man's" upcoming season, not "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3.

As of this writing, there is no solid evidence that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 has, indeed, been canceled. If it is still happening, there is also no way to tell when it will be arriving.

Fans can only hope that once the live-action movie adaptation of "Tokyo Ghoul" is released on July 29, fans can already receive some updates on the status of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3.