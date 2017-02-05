Tom Brady Wife and Children 2017 News: Gisele Gives Tom a 'Protection Necklace' to Keep Him Safe During the Game

Tom Brady has long been considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in National Football League (NFL) history, and he has already led the New England Patriots to four Super Bowl championships. His legacy is already secured, but a fifth Super Bowl ring will be the cherry on top of an outstanding career.

Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY SportsNew England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives at George Bush International Airport in Houston, Texas, Jan. 30.

Brady has admitted that it has been a difficult year off the field, and reports say his mother has been ill for the past 18 months. However, his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and children have been doing everything they can to cheer him up and help him prepare for the big game this Sunday.

During the Super Bowl media day in Houston earlier this week, Brady revealed that Gisele gave him a necklace that was supposed to "protect" him. And she also gave him some advice.

"I've been very blessed to find her. Wonderful woman, wonderful partner. She does everything. She gave me this (necklace) for protection, and she'd be really happy that I'm wearing it because she doesn't like anyone hitting me. She always says, 'Throw the ball really fast, really fast.' So that's what I try to do," he stated, according to USA Today Sports.

This will be Brady's seventh trip to the Super Bowl, but he admitted that he hasn't talked about the importance of the game with his kids, Jack, 9, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4.

"When they're with me they don't want to talk about too much football, other than to say, 'Dad, the Atlanta Falcons are really good — they are a really good team. I don't know if you could beat them,'" he said, according to E! Online. It sounds like his kids like to tease him.

Meanwhile, his mother has not attended a single game this season and his father has only been to one, but Brady said they would both be at the game this Sunday.

Super Bowl LI will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, this Sunday, Feb. 5. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on Fox.