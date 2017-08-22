'Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6: Siege' DLC Release Date: 'Operation Blood Orchid' to Come Out on Aug. 29

Rainbow 6/Ubisoft A promo image of Ying, one of the new operators featured for "Operation Blood Orchid" content update for "Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6: Siege."

"Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6: Siege" fans are bracing for an update that's a bit bigger than the usual. Set in Hong Kong, "Operation Blood Orchid" is set to bring new maps and three new operators to the game, with one of the new characters recently revealed in a new video.

After a preview of the new Theme Park map for the new DLC, Ubisoft has given fans a brief view of the capabilities of one of the new Operators joining Team Rainbow. In a news post released on Friday, Aug. 18, "Rainbow 6" scriptwriter Farah Daoud-Brixi describes Operator Ying's background.

"The S.D.U. is known for leading high-risk operations amidst Hong Kong's dense urban population," she said, referring to the Special Duties Unit, more famous as the "Flying Tigers," which count Operator Ying among its top members.

"For this purpose we opted for a character with an awareness of their surroundings and a concern for civilian lives. This is why we envisioned her as being heavily trained in close protection, which also influenced her playstyle," added Daoud-Brixi.

This is shown in detail in Ubisoft's new trailer video, which they released on their official Facebook account. Siu Mei Lin, codenamed Ying, demonstrates her close combat expertise with her SIX12 shotgun and T-95 LSW bullpup-styled assault rifle as her weapons of choice. She backs these primaries with a Q-929 handgun.

Operator Ying, aside from her edge when it comes to ballistics, is also recognized for her advanced driving skills. She has also been personally involved with former S.A.T. Operator Echo for some time.

More details will be revealed about "Operation Blood Orchid," Ubisoft assured fans, in the upcoming Pro League finals at Gamescom on Saturday, Aug. 26. The DLC launches for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Tuesday, Aug. 29 according to Gamespot.

The video below shows off the new operator who's coming to "Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6" as part of the new "Operation Blood Orchid" DLC, coming this Aug. 29.