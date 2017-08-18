'Tom Clancy's The Division' 1.7 Update: Events and Customization Perks Coming

"Tom Clancy's The Division" is getting a new update, and it is bringing a host of new gameplay features, customization perks and improvements along with it. Update 1.7 for the game is out, along with a patch notes that details every new thing coming for Ubisoft's tactical shooter.

Tom Clancy's The Division official website Global Events, new customization options, and more are coming to 'The Division'

"Tom Clancy's The Division" update 1.7 brings with it Global Events, a new gameplay addition that Ubisoft has teased at before, as Gamespot recalled. These events only pop up for a limited time, so players will not want to wait long before entering one.

The first Global Event is already up and live, and players who clear this will be getting special rewards and other bonuses. For this event, which could catch players off-guard with "new enemy behavior due to the severity of a virus outbreak," successful operatives will get access to Classified gear sets.

The reward gear is just part of the new and high-end items being gradually introduced with Update 1.7. The content drop for "Tom Clancy's The Division" also features a ton of new customization options, including a new convenient mechanic to customize character faces and features.

Face masks are now a new class of customization items as well, and for now, they are available through Global Events like the one described above. Another new customization slot is introduced to hold patches, and decorative insignias that go into an operative's arm.

Unlike face masks, these patches represent Commendations that must be won by completing certain requirements. They work somewhat as a new kind of Feat for the game. Likewise, patches function like badges to show off a player's Commendations in addition to the other rewards that can be won by completing these objectives.

More details on the changes to Survival objectives, Encrypted Caches and new weapon mechanics have been shared by Ubisoft via their patch notes for the new update.

The video below provides a short overview of the new events and customization options coming to "Tom Clancy's The Division" as Ubisoft launches its version 1.7 patch.