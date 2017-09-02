'Tom Clancy's The Division' 1.8 Update: Everything to Know So Far

Tom Clancy's The Division official website Promotional picture for "The Division" 1.8 update.

Developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft, "Tom Clancy's The Division" has received a lot of attention and positive reviews since it was released last year. Recent reports have revealed that the popular online role-playing game will be releasing its biggest update thus far. "The Division" 1.8 update will be titled, "Resistance."

According to reports, the update for "Tom Clancy's The Division" will be adding a new map and two new modes. The new area is called the West Side Pier, which spreads across two new zones and will be accessible to all players. The mission of the gamers will be to investigate the new area and confirm that there is indeed an alliance forging on the West Side Pier. They will also have to determine why there is a sudden interest on the area.

Aside from the big picture of the mission that lies in wait for fans in "The Division" 1.8 update, the developers also explained what the West Side Pier will bring with it. According to their blog post, it will be home to two new modes: Resistance (PvE mode) and Skirmish (PvP mode).

In Resistance mode, the different factions will be teaming up against the agents of the Division. The goal is to survive the waves of non-player characters (NPC) and earn a reward each time they manage to do so. On the other hand, the Skirmish mode will have players form two teams of four players and compete for the most kill time period for it runs out.

"Tom Clancy's The Division" 1.8 update "Resistance" will also hold improvements for the Underground downloadable content as well as new features available for the optimization of the gear system. This will give players the freedom to customize their favorite weapons.

"Tom Clancy's The Division" is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. There is no specific release date yet for the "Resistance" update, but fans are expecting to have their hands on it later this year.