'Tom Clancy's The Division' DLC Rumors: Survey Could Be Pointing To Potentially Huge Additions, Including New Areas

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Tom Clancy's The Division" players know that there are at least two significant additions coming to the game in the near future in the form of Update 1.6 and the "Last Stand" expansion pack, but it looks like there may even be more added after those.

Ubisoft Interesting additions could be coming to 'Tom Clancy's The Division'

Recently, Ubisoft sent out a new survey designed to gather fan feedback and some of the questions included seem to be teasing potential additions that may be introduced down the line.

Fans over on Reddit have gone ahead and picked out some of the interesting additions and arguably the most interesting ones are related to new areas.

Survey respondents are asked, "Where should Tom Clancy's The Division bring you in the future?"

The possible answers for that question include "New city (continuation of the story)," "New York City (continuation of the story)," "New city (during the current events of The Division in New York City)" and "New City (different period of time).

These, obviously, sound like very significant additions and could greatly alter the experience of playing the game if they are introduced.

Another survey question attempts to gauge the player's interest in seeing a "Last Man Standing" mode being added to the "Survival" expansion.

Now, the things hinted at in this survey are obviously not confirmed additions coming to "The Division," but they do seem to suggest that developers have some interesting things in mind, though when they may decide to deliver these remains a mystery.

As iDigitalTimes noted, developers could decide to bundle all these ideas together and offer them in a full-fledged sequel or opt to just have them be accessible to players via a new season pass.

Players could end up having a say in where all this goes as their answers in the survey could determine what kind of future "Tom Clancy's The Division" will have.