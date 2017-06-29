'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Commendations, Classified Gear and Global Events Included In Update 1.7

There is yet another feature-filled update coming to "Tom Clancy's The Division" and developers have already highlighted some of the more notable additions.

Tom Clancy's The Division official websiteClassified Gear sets are among the new features included in 'The Division's' Update 1.7

Once this new update is officially released, players can count on seeing Commendations, Global Events and Classified Gear available in the game.

Beginning with the Commendations, these are essentially achievements that call on players to do certain things, and in exchange, they can get their hands on some nice rewards.

Three types of Commendations will be featured.

The first type is known as Challenge, and this one calls on players to pull off a particular task with some stipulations attached to it.

Next up is Checklist, and in order to claim a Commendation of this type, players will need to complete different but related tasks.

The third and final type of Commendation is Statistical, and this is something players can get once they hit a milestone with a certain statistic.

Patches will be rewarded to players who were able to complete the tasks laid out in the Commendations. These Patches serve as badges of honor, showing off just how accomplished a particular player is.

Also coming to "The Division" via Update 1.7 are Global Events.

Global Events effectively change the world the players are moving around in for a while. Players can customize Global Events too by using Activity and/or Global Modifiers.

Global Events are expected to run for about one week every month, and while they are going on, players may be able to obtain some Tokens that can then be used to buy sealed caches that may contain valuable rewards.

Among the rewards players can obtain using those Tokens they get from Global Events are pieces of Classified Gear.

Classified Gear can provide needed buffs, and if players take the time to complete a six-piece set, then they will gain access to a special bonus that is even more beneficial.

No release date is currently known for Update 1.7, but it is expected to go live inside the PTS sometime soon.

More news about "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available soon.