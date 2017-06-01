'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Contents of Update 1.7 Revealed, Global Events and Commendations Incoming

"Tom Clancy's The Division" can look forward to more significant additions coming to the game later this year. And recently, some insiders have provided new details regarding what this could be.

In a new video, "Arrekz," together with other noted community members "BinaryNumb" and "Rxlyat," talked at length about some of the important elements of Update 1.7.

First off, players can apparently count on seeing Global Events added to the game.

As is indicated in the video, these Global Events were once known as Seasons – features once detailed by the developers in an earlier post.

The Global Events will reportedly last for one week each, and they will also be held just once a month, though the timing may vary depending on seasonal events.

PvE content will be tweaked in ways that should make them "more fun" for players to experience. Playlists full of activities will also go live during Global Events, and players will have the option of applying "Activity" or "Group Modifiers" to change things up.

"The Division" players may want to use "Modifiers" as well as these will reportedly make it easier for them to get better rewards.

For participating in a Global Event, a player may receive a new stat-based item that should improve a character further. A new type of vanity item is set to be made available as well.

Next up, details about Commendations were also revealed and these too have apparently been renamed as they were known as Feats previously.

Commendations are special activities that may call on players to do a lot of grinding and even change their playstyle, though some are expected to be easy to complete as well.

Commendations can yield rewards in the form of completion points or new vanity items.

Additional details regarding these new features are expected to be shared soon as well, so "Tom Clancy's The Division" players will want to stay tuned.