'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Devs Detail First Global Event Known as Outbreak

A Global Event is now up for testing in 'The Division's' PTS

Update 1.7 brings several new additions to "Tom Clancy's The Division," and among those are the features known as Global Events.

These Global Events are designed to give players new ways to experience the game by introducing elements known as Modifiers.

There are three types of Modifiers available.

First of the three is the Global Modifier, and developers have noted that this is "the event itself."

Next up is the Activity Modifier, and this is typically something positive that also challenges players further.

The last of the modifiers is the Group Modifier, and this blends together the first two while taking things up a notch by requiring participation from different members of a group.

Now, developers are giving some players a chance to actually experience what a Global Event will be like once it goes live inside "The Division."

A new patch was recently released for the game's Public Test Server, and it contained a notable addition in the form of the first Global Event.

The first Global Event is known as Outbreak, and because of it, "the factions are infected by the virus and are extremely contagious." With this Global Event live, players may find that they will need to aim for the heads of their opponents.

Players who decide to take part in Outbreak can earn special Tokens for their troubles. After earning enough of these Tokens, players can then use them to obtain Global Event Caches.

For this Global Event, the rewards players may receive from the Caches include some weapon skins, Classified Gear Sets and a vanity set.

There are also Commendations specific to Outbreak that are live right now in the PTS, and players who can meet their requirements will be in line to receive some nice rewards too.

Since the Global Event is still being tested in the PTS, there is a chance that it may still change once it goes live in the main game.

More news about Update 1.7 and "The Division" should be made available in the near future.