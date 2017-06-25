'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Devs Reveal More About Classified Gear, New Pieces of Equipment Designed to Bring Better Bonuses

Update 1.7 will add several new features to "Tom Clancy's The Division." But for players who like to collect items and pieces of equipment, none may be as significant as the Classified Gear sets.

Tom Clancy's The Division official websiteClassified Gear sets are coming to 'The Division'

Classified Gear sets are meant to keep players heavily invested even in the end game as they will now have new and interesting items to track down.

According to a new post on the game's official website, apart from serving as worthy targets, the pieces of Classified Gear are also meant to introduce more variety while further expanding upon build diversity.

Players are incentivized to complete the six-piece Classified Gear sets.

If players manage to obtain around two to four pieces of the same set, they will then be able to enjoy benefits for their preferred builds since these special pieces of equipment offer higher value.

Now, if players manage to collect five pieces of the same Classified Gear set, even more buffs will provided. These buffs will specifically impact the two and three piece bonuses.

Dedicated "The Division" players who put in the time needed to collect all six pieces of a particular Classified Gear set will then receive a "specific bonus that is in line with the identity of that set."

Six Classified Gear sets have already been revealed and these are Deadeye, Final Measure, Lonestar, Reclaimer, Sentry's Call and Striker, though more details about them are not available currently.

Players can obtain pieces or perhaps even entire Classified Gear sets during a Global Event, but even if they are unable to complete the set before the event ends, they can still find these as loot.

An official release date for Update 1.7 containing the Classified Gear Sets has not been provided just yet.

Still, there is a PTS featuring the different upcoming additions included in Update 1.7 that players can take part in and it is expected to go live soon.

"Tom Clancy's The Division" players should be able to learn more about the Classified Gear sets once the PTS begins.