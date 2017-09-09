'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Devs Reveal More About Skirmish PvP Mode, West Side Piers Map

Tom Clancy's The Division official website A new map expansion is included in 'The Division's' Update 1.8

The next content update for "Tom Clancy's The Division" was announced not too long ago, and developers have already begun to reveal more about its main features.

Included in the upcoming update is the new PvP mode known as Skirmish.

As developers revealed previously, Skirmish will feature 4-on-4 team deathmatch battles and new details are known about how those are going to go down.

Teams participating in Skirmish mode will be tasked with notching 20 eliminations ahead of their opponents. According to a recent "State of the Game" post that can be seen on the game's official website, skill-based matchmaking will be used to ensure that the players will be grouped fairly.

Skirmish mode matches are also going to take place inside new arenas that, according to the developers, are "roughly the size of the DZ landmarks."

Skirmish sounds like it has the potential to be a very chaotic mode, and that will likely appeal to many players of "The Division."

Next up, developers also shared more about the West Side Piers map expansion included in Update 1.8.

According to the developers, West Side Piers is quite the sizable expansion, enough so that it can be divided into two distinct sections. The map expansion also provides players with new views of New York City.

While staying in West Side Piers, players will likely be spending plenty of time in Camp Clinton as they prepare for their forays into their new surroundings. That is because leaving the relative safety of this camp will mean that players will become vulnerable to the attacks of the now-allied enemy factions.

No release date has been announced thus far for Update 1.8, though players can look forward to it making its way to the Public Test Server in the near future.

Following the update's stay in the PTS, it will be made available for "The Division" players to download for free.