'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Game a Massive Success for Massive Entertainment, Says Managing Director

More than a year after its release, Massive Entertainment, developer of "Tom Clancy's The Division," claims that it has found a massive success in the said game.

Ubisoft, co-developer of "Tom Clancy's The Division," has been hyping the game since its release in March last year, and from the looks of it, all the hype it has built since then is paying off as it is now considered one of the most commercially successful games by the companies. In a recent interview, Massive Entertainment's development team managing director David Polfeldt revealed that "Tom Clancy's The Division" delivered more than what was expected of it.

"It's a huge brand, it's a monster brand. And to be honest, it became way bigger and was more successful than anything we had hoped for. We had very high ambitions but in the end The Division is one of the most successful launches in the entire gaming industry of 2016. And that gives us an incredible platform to look at. What can we do with that? What can we learn from that? How do we bring it to the next level?" revealed Polfeldt in an interview with Game Reactor.

It is said there are two things that can be attributed to the success of "Tom Clancy's The Division," and these are its massive amount of content and its online-friendly interface. While Polfeldt suggests that the success of "The Division" will be an opportunity for the company to develop a sequel for which, it is suspected that it is not happening anytime soon as Massive Entertainment is said to have its hands full with other things, including a game based on the blockbuster "Avatar" by James Cameron.

However, it is said that it will not be surprising if the game receives another downloadable content (DLC) soon, just like "Last Stand," which was released earlier this year.