'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Invites for Console PTS of Update 1.7 Being Sent to Players in North America

Tom Clancy's The Division official website The Console PTS for 'The Division's' Update 1.7 is currently live

Lucky "Tom Clancy's The Division" console players in North America can now check out the features of Update 1.7.

Announced just recently by the developers, console PTS invites are now being made available for Xbox One and PS4 players in North, South and Central America.

There are only limited slots available for the Console PTS, so those fortunate enough to get chosen will want to make the most out of this opportunity.

Participating console players are also encouraged to provide feedback related to how the new features included in Update 1.7 work for them.

Speaking of those new features, there are quite a few notable ones coming to the game.

First off, "The Division" players can look forward to Commendations being introduced by Update 1.7. These Commendations are accomplishments players can trigger after they manage to meet certain requirements.

Commendations can be based on specific tasks or statistics and they will provide rewards after they are triggered.

Next up, Update 1.7 will also bring Global Events to the game. These Global Events are designed to alter the in-game world in some way, and players participating in these can claim Tokens that can in turn be used to acquire special items.

Update 1.7 also adds different pieces of Classified Gear. Players can enjoy the benefits of better buffs from pieces of Classified Gear, and those who manage to complete a six-piece set will receive a very special bonus.

It is worth noting that the Commendations, Global Events and Classified Gear and the other features of Update 1.7 are still in development, meaning they could end up working differently once they are released for the live game depending on how the testing goes.

More details about Update 1.7 and when it may be officially released for the live version of "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available in the near future.