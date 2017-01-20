'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: 'Last Stand' Expansion And Update 1.6 To Be Released Simultaneously

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Big additions are soon coming to "Tom Clancy's The Division" in the form of a new expansion as well as a hefty game update.

Tom Clancy's The Division official websiteNew rewards will be made available once the 'Last Stand' expansion is released for 'Tom Clancy's The Division'

In a recent post on the game's official website, developers shared more details about the "Last Stand" expansion and Update 1.6, revealing that both of these will be made available to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players all at the same time.

Unfortunately, an exact release date for the two upcoming additions was not revealed just yet, though new revelations are serving to give players an idea of what they are about to get.

Starting off with the "Last Stand," this new expansion will introduce an additional game mode designed to change the way the Dark Zone works.

Player versus player combat is being tweaked in the "Last Stand," with Agents being divided into two teams of eight and getting tasked with trying to take over tactical terminals situated in specific areas of an instanced map. The two teams will be battling to see who is able to control the instanced map first, though they should know that non-player character enemies are still making the rounds and they will need to be dealt with as well.

There are also some special rewards "The Division" players can only claim if they do well enough in the "Last Stand," and these should help motivate them to keep going.

As for Update 1.6, developers have yet to fully detail this upcoming downloadable, though they did reveal in an earlier post that it will feature some player versus player balancing tweaks together with some adjustments to the Dark Zone. In all likelihood, some of the adjustments included in Update 1.6 will impact the "Last Stand" as well.

A new Incursion is coming as well, and "Tom Clancy's The Division" players should be able to learn more about that as well as the "Last Stand" expansion and Update 1.6 in the near future.