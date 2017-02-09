'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Latest PTS Build for 'Last Stand' and Update 1.6 Now Live

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Tom Clancy's The Division" players have been able to try out some of the new features coming to the game via the Public Test Server. And now, the latest build of it is live and ready to be played again.

The recently released PTS build 4 again allows players to try out the features coming to the game via "The Last Stand" expansion and Update 1.6. However, unlike earlier editions, this newest build is more focused on refining the features that were already put in place by previous rounds of testing, according to the developers.

Probably the most notable thing about this new PTS build is that it is set to be the last one made available for this current testing phase.

As developers noted in a recent post over on the game's official forums, PTS build 4 is "planned to be the final version of this testing cycle."

So does that mean that both "The Last Stand" and Update 1.6 are now set to be released soon for "The Division" since this may turn out to be the final PTS build?

A few fans have asked that question over on Twitter, and unfortunately, developers have still yet to attach a final and exact release date for the upcoming features.

Still, it may not be long before those additions get an official release date.

While players wait to find out exactly when they will be able to receive the new game additions, they can go ahead and continue participating in the PTS to check out how the latest tweaks and bug fixes have affected the game.

Developers are also still urging participants to provide feedback for PTS build 4.

More details about when "The Last Stand" expansion and Update 1.6 will be released for "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available in the near future.