'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Learn More About The Changes Being Applied To The Weapons And Gear Sets Via Update 1.6

As with previous major updates released for "Tom Clancy's The Division," Update 1.6 will also be introducing widespread changes to how weapons and gear sets function inside the game.

Tom Clancy's The Division official websiteThe feature-filled Update 1.6 will be made available for free to all 'The Division' players

First off, players should know that named pieces of equipment and weapons will soon be regarded as Exotics. Along with changing the labeling of these special items, players will now also see that these will appear differently after they are dropped by enemies. The Exotics will also be easier to find when gamers go through their inventories.

Players will also find that these Exotics now feature updated descriptions that reveal more about what they are and why they are important inside the game.

Moving on now to some weapon-specific changes, Agents will find that these Exotics now possess unique talents of their own, so they will need to determine which ones are most useful to them.

There will also be Exotic Weapon Sets featured in "The Division." Players are incentivized to go after these since the firearms will be even more powerful and effective once a specific Exotic Weapon Set is completed.

As for the gear sets, several of them have been adjusted significantly in Update 1.6, and developers are even adding a new one that players will soon be able to look for.

The newly added gear set is known as SEEKR, and as developers noted in a recent post on the game's official website, it specializes in body shots.

The Reclaimer gear set has also been tweaked so that it functions better in a support role inside the game, while the Alphabridge and Frontline sets have been balanced further.

Other notable changes included in Update 1.6 are ones that affect the Dark Zone and skills.

A specific release date for Update 1.6 has not been provided yet, though "The Division" players can expect it to be made available sooner rather than later.