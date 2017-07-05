'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Learn More About the Other Notable Additions in Update 1.7

Tom Clancy's The Division official website Update 1.7 is also bringing character re-customization and Encrypted Caches to 'The Division'

Update 1.7 is the next major downloadable on its way to "Tom Clancy's The Division." And while developers have already revealed a lot about its headline features such as the Classified Gear, Commendations and Global Events, players should know that there are other additions worth paying attention to.

Developers recently detailed the other notable features of Update 1.7 such as character re-customization, encrypted caches and even one particular piece of gear.

Beginning with character re-customization, as its name applies, this addition will give players the opportunity to adjust the appearances of their characters.

Even though players may have painstakingly constructed the appearances of their in-game avatars right from the start, there is always a chance that there are a few things here and there that may have escaped them back then. The good news is that with Update 1.7, players will be given the opportunity to fix those things or they can simply change the looks of their characters if they feel like doing so.

Next up are encrypted caches, and these are additions that contain new vanity items. Players will need a cipher key to unlock an encrypted cache and they can obtain one by either obtaining 10 key fragments and then crafting the item needed or they can also buy a cipher key from the Premium Vendor.

The Ninja Bike Messenger Bag is also expected to be added to the game via Update 1.7, meaning players may be able to use the talent it features, known as The Wildcard, to obtain valuable bonuses.

PC players can already check out the aforementioned additions in the Public Test Server, but console players may have to wait a bit longer.

One last thing, developers have noted that since these additions are still being tested, they may still be adjusted moving forward.

An exact date for when Update 1.7 may be released in full for "Tom Clancy's The Division" has not been provided thus far.