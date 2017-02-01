'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Learn More About the Premium Credits Coming to the Game Via Update 1.6

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Apart from the new gameplay features coming to "Tom Clancy's The Division" via Update 1.6, there will also be new Premium Credits introduced that are designed to impact the players' experiences in different ways.

Tom Clancy's The Division official websitePremium Credits can be used by 'The Division' players to purchase different types of cosmetic items

First off, players should know that these new Premium Credits will be usable inside the game as currency, but acquiring them will need to be done in a different way.

However, these Premium Credits cannot be found just lying around anywhere, as players will need to purchase them using real money.

Some Premium Credits could be given away and Ubisoft Club members may receive a few of them once they officially go live inside the game, but by and large, players will need to get them using real world money, according to the Ubisoft Support website.

The players who do have Premium Credits can then head on over to the Premium Vendor and look through the items on sale.

Items expected to be on sale via the Premium Vendor are backpack and weapon skins, clothing items and emotes.

Notably, the aforementioned items are purely cosmetic additions and they will not provide "The Division" players with any kind of competitive advantage.

Players interested in acquiring Premium Credits that they can then use to purchase different cosmetic items can check out the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Games Store, the Uplay Shop or the Steam Store depending on their preferred platform.

The prices of these Premium Credits have also yet to be revealed, so players will need to stay tuned for those details.

Along with the Premium Credits, new pieces of equipment as well as significant changes to weapons and skills are also included in Update 1.6.

Currently, PC players can already try out the features included in Update 1.6 via the game's Public Test Server.

The full version of Update 1.6 is also expected to be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of "Tom Clancy's The Division" in the near future.