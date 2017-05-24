'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Loadouts Headline Newly Released Quality Update 1.6.1

Quality Update 1.6.1 has just been released in full for "Tom Clancy's The Division," and with this downloadable now live, players can already utilize Loadouts.

Loadouts are likely features that are familiar to fans of first-person shooting games. But for those who do not know much about them, these are additions designed to make the playing experience a more convenient one.

In "The Division," the Loadouts will work by allowing players to save specific pieces of equipment to particular slots. There are slots allotted for weapons, gear, skills and talents.

Once a Loadout has been made, players can now select it and quickly equip the items saved in the slots. This should come in really handy for situations where players need to deal with different types of enemies approaching them.

Six different Loadouts can be made per "The Division" character.

Beyond the Loadouts, Quality Update 1.6.1 is also notable for the many changes and adjustments it brings to the game.

User interface changes are among those included in the update, such as the one that will prevent the inventory tab bar from showing up when an item is being inspected.

Players will now also be presented with the option of adjusting their aim sensitivity whenever they are looking through a scope.

Developers have also applied changes to backpacks and magazines, altering their sizes.

When playing the Last Stand, players should also notice that Proficiency Marks are now being provided to those who excel at fulfilling specific roles. Players can earn multiple Proficiency Marks during a Last Stand match, so they are encouraged to keep up their effort level throughout.

Several bug fixes are also included in the new update.

More news about "Tom Clancy's The Division" and other notable additions that may be released for it later this year should be made available soon.