'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: PC PTS for Update 1.7 Now Live, Console Versions to Follow

Update 1.7 is set to be released in full for "Tom Clancy's The Division," though some players can already check out its notable features.

Tom Clancy's The Division official website'The Division's' Update 1.7 is now available for testing for some players

Just as with previous releases, Update 1.7 is also being tested first before being fully rolled out.

Currently, the update is now available in the Public Test Server for PC players. Every PC player will be able to take part in the testing, so if they are curious about this particular update, they can then go ahead and get a closer look at what it brings to the table right now.

Console players will also be able to get in on the testing as well, but not all players on those platforms will be included.

In a recent post on the game's official website, developers confirmed that "Console players who were active within the last 30 days will be selected based off of play time to fill the 10,000 spots on the Xbox One PTS and 10,000 slots on the PS4 PTS."

For the PC players and the fortunate console gamers who get chosen, they can look forward to trying out several new features coming to "The Division" via Update 1.7.

Among the notable features included in Update 1.7 are the Commendations that players can claim for completing certain tasks or reaching statistical milestones inside the game.

Global Events will also be introduced, and these will enable players to enjoy the game in different ways for a set period of time.

There will also be different Classified Gear sets added that will provide special bonuses to players who take the time and exert the effort to complete them.

It is still unclear when Update 1.7 will be made available to all players, though additional details should be revealed as the testing continues.

More news about "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available in the near future.