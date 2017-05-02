'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: PTS 2 for Quality Update 1.6.1 Brings Changes to Hip-Fire

Quality Update 1.6.1 went live inside "The Division's" Public Test Server not too long ago, and now, developers have rolled out a new patch for it that includes some significant adjustments.

The headline feature of this newly deployed patch is one that affects hip-fire.

Developers have been keeping a close eye on hip-fire for a while now and have recently decided to make a slight change to it. According to the patch notes posted on the game's official forums, aim assist will no longer be triggered whenever players hip-fire while they are using a controller.

This tweak is designed to fix an issue that several members of the community have pointed to previously.

The latest PTS patch also takes out the weapon known as the M249 SAW. Apparently, some players managed to find this weapon way before they should have even though it is still in development. Players may still end up seeing the M249 SAW sooner rather than later, however, as developers noted that it is currently set to be included in a future update.

Also included in the PTS patch are several other bug fixes that should help improve the experience of playing "The Division."

Notably, some of the bug fixes are for the recently added Loadouts, and these should ensure that buttons and sounds will now work as they should.

Bug fixes for non-player characters are also in the PTS patch together with one that will prevent grenades from being misplaced on the Grenade Wheel.

Just as before, more tweaks for Quality Update 1.6.1 may be applied before it is released in full for the live game, so players will want to stay tuned to see if more PTS patches may be coming.

Additional details related to future updates and patches that may be released for "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available soon.