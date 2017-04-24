'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Quality Update 1.6.1 Goes Live in the Public Test Server, Introduces Loadouts

Testing of a new update for "Tom Clancy's The Division" is now ongoing, and this downloadable brings fixes, adjustments as well as one new feature.

Tom Clancy's The Division official websiteQuality Update 1.6.1 is live in 'The Division's' Public Test Server

To be more specific, Quality Update 1.6.1 finally brings Loadouts to the game.

Detailed in the patch notes posted over on the game's official forums, these Loadouts will make setting up characters even easier. Players will now be able to save the gear, skills, talents and weapons they have equipped to Loadout slots to create a build that they will be able to access quickly.

Six Loadouts are made accessible to players, and this should enable them to be adequately prepared for just about any situation that they may face inside the game.

While the addition of Loadouts will likely be the feature of Quality Update 1.6.1 that players will focus on the most, they should know that it also applies several fixes and adjustments to the game.

Players can now expect that they will no longer have to deal with non-player characters in battle any longer than they need to, as bugs that could previously cause that to happen have been eliminated.

Fire extinguishers have also been fixed, and these will no longer be capable of dealing significant damage to NPCs as they will now cause no harm at all and will instead just disorient NPCs.

There are also several changes "The Division" players will see whenever they try out the Last Stand mode. One particular change players may observe is that Proficiency Marks have been introduced, and these will be given to players "who score the highest in a particular gameplay role."

The inventory tab bar is also not expected to show up anymore when players are inspecting items.

Props should also function better inside the game thanks to the latest quality update.

For now, Quality Update 1.6.1 is still being tested via the game's Public Test Server, so there may still be changes made to it before it is released in full for "Tom Clancy's The Division."