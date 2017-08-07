'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Update 1.7 Due Out Mid-August, Includes Several New Features

Tom Clancy's The Division official website Update 1.7 is set to be released for 'The Division' this month

After weeks of reveals and testing, Update 1.7 is just about ready to go for the live version of "Tom Clancy's The Division" and players can expect it to be released very soon.

To be more specific, players can look forward to the update being made available sometime during the middle of this month.

Unfortunately, a more specific date for Update 1.7's arrival has not been provided yet, though the developers did note in a recent "State of the Game" blog that a more defined date should be provided this week.

While players wait to learn more about exactly when they will be getting Update 1.7, they can go ahead and learn more about what it adds to "The Division."

First off, players should know that Global Events will soon be taking place inside the game.

Detailed in an earlier post on the game's official website, these Global Events run for one week and bring modifiers that are designed to customize the experiences players can have. There are also new items for players to collect during Global Events.

The first Global Event is expected to go live not long after Update 1.7 is officially released.

Among the items that players can obtain over the course of a Global Event are pieces of Classified Gear. These pieces of Classified Gear may feature better stats than the ones already available in the game, and players can also enjoy special bonuses for completing sets made up of them.

Commendations are coming to the game as well, and these are new achievements players can aim for. Players who take the time to meet the requirements for Commendations will be given special Patches.

There are other features included in Update 1.7 and some bug fixes and balance tweaks will likely be in there too.

More news about "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available soon.