'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: Update 1.8 Set to Introduce New Zone, Additional Game Modes

A new update is now in the works for "Tom Clancy's The Division," and this upcoming addition will shine the spotlight once again on the factions featured in the game.

In all likelihood, players have already dealt with the members of the game's different factions over the course of their playthroughs.

If they have already managed to make it to the end game, then there is a good chance that they have also successfully handled their encounters with these factions.

That is all in the past, however, as Update 1.8 is primed to once again show players that the factions are not to be taken lightly.

Previewed in a recent post on the game's official website, Update 1.8 is set to include additions that will prominently feature the members of the Cleaners, Rikers, Rioters and the Last Man Battalion.

Apparently, these factions have now chosen to work together, and that means life will be tougher than ever for "The Division" players.

For instance, in the new Resistance game mode included in Update 1.8, players will be tasked with fending off the attacks from the many faction members. The attacks will come in waves, and players will have to be adequately prepared beforehand or else, they may not be able to offer that much resistance at all.

There will also be a new zone that can act as the battleground for the Agents and the faction members. Included in Update 1.8 is the new zone known as the West Side Piers. There will be plenty of things to do here in this new zone, and all the while, players may have to attempt to finish those while dealing with faction members.

Lastly, the new update also contains the Skirmish PvP mode which will pit Agents against one another in four-on-four battles.

Update 1.8 will be made available for free, though developers have yet to reveal when it will be released.

More news about "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available soon.