Tom Cruise Allegedly Balanced Bible Study and Fornication on Set of 'Risky Business'

If a soon-to-be-released book is to be believed, Tom Cruise led a double life at the start of his career. This was implied by an upcoming memoir from Curtis Armstrong, the character actor who had scene-stealing roles in '80s hits such as "Revenge of the Nerds," "Risky Business," "Moonlighting" and "Ray."

In a newly published exclusive book excerpt, Curtis shared juicy, behind-the-scenes details of Tom in the 1983 hit "Risky Business." He wrote that his first impression about the future superstar was like a strict square who never wanted to go to the bar with the other cast members.

Tom had a deeply Catholic upbringing, but Curtis wrote that "[h]e self-identified as a born-again Christian and the rumor was he had actually considered shepherding souls for a living." Nowadays, the "Mission Impossible" star claims to be a devout Christian Scientologist.

After a shooting one night, Curtis invited Tom for a drink, but he declined, saying he needed to spend time with his lines and do some Bible-reading. "A little bit of the Good Book before bedtime, eh?" said Curtis. "Yeah, just a little at night. Keeps me on the right track, you know?" Tom replied.

When Curtis got back to the hotel that night, he walked by Tom's room and found three or four girls who looked like in their late teens standing in a line. He asked them if they needed help with anything. A second later, the door opened and another girl came out, adjusting her hair and taking off down the hall, while the first girl in line slipped into Tom's room.

Curtis, who was 28 that time, went on to write: "This was a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successfully juggle Bible study and blow jobs. I went to bed alone that night thinking it served me right for not being religious."