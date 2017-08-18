Tom Cruise Injured While Performing 'Mission: Impossible 6' Stunt; Filming Delayed

REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID Tom Cruise has injured himself on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 6.'

Tom Cruise injured himself while performing a stunt on the London set of his upcoming movie, "Mission: Impossible 6."

Cruise is currently shooting the sixth installment of his "Mission: Impossible" film series, but it looks like he will have to take a break from it. TMZ recently posted a video that shows Cruise attempting a dangerous stunt and hurting himself.

The video, which lasted a little over a minute, saw the action star running and leaping from a rigging and onto the next building. However, his jump fell short and he did not make it to the next building without a scratch. The video showed him hitting the side of the building with a lot of force, as he used his hands to stop himself from fully crashing into the structure.

Thankfully, he had safety wires attached to him which prevented him from falling straight to the ground. However, it seemed that he still sustained an injury. He climbed up the building and attempted to run, but it was clear that he had hurt his leg and even knelt down, prompting the crew members to check whether he was okay.

After that, Cruise signalled the people on the other side and was pulled back using the wires. He then limped away as members of the crew followed him.

A source told The Sun that Cruise has broken two bones in his ankle and it looks like filming will have to be temporarily halted.

"The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover," an insider told the publication. "He is the film's biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie's bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming."

It remains to be seen if this stunt is the one being pegged by director Christopher McQuarrie as "absolutely unbelievable," though it should be noted that Cruise has done far more dangerous stunts in the past.

The news was then confirmed by Paramount, who said in statement to CNN: "During production on the latest 'Mission: Impossible' film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt."

McQuarrie also posted recently on his Twitter: "Thank you all for your support and concern. Tom is on the mend and MI6 is on track for 07.27.2018."

"Mission: Impossible 6" is expected to premiere on July 27, 2018.