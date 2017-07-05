Tom Holland Dances to Rihanna's 'Umbrella' in 'Lip Sync Battle'

Tom Holland, the lead star of Marvel's latest "Spider-Man" movie, recently gave fans a treat as he dominated the stage of "Lip Sync Battle" performing Rihanna's "Umbrella."

Facebook/SpiderManMovie "Spider-Man: Homecoming" focuses on a young Peter Parker.

In an episode of "Lip Sync Battle," which aired on Wednesday, July 5, fans, as well as Holland's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" co-star Zendaya and "Lip Sync Battle" rival, were blown away by the 21-year-old as he danced to RiRi's hit single, French maid-style outfit and all. Holland donned a black romper and wig, shaking his hips while it literally rained on stage.

Zendaya, who portrays Michelle in the latest Marvel flick, was stunned and speechless for the most part. And her reaction basically sums up everyone's. "@Zendaya is all of us watching @TomHolland1996 unleash 'Umbrella' on the world," a tweet from the show's official Twitter account reads.

By now, Holland might be a bit comfortable with the crossdressing, given that he had to wear a thong underneath Spidey's suit while filming for the John Watts' directed film.

"All I have on under that costume is a thong. They brought them in on my first day, like, here are your thongs," he told ShortList.com in an interview. "I had serious misgivings — would my arsehole ever be the same again? But I had to get used to it. Even though I was thinking, No way, no way!"

The Twitterverse was pleased by his performance. One fan dubbed his rendition of RiRi's classic hit as the "greatest of the greatest and the most epic" number on "Lip Sync Battle."

Holland's first standalone film, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," premiered last Wednesday, June 28. He is set to reprise his role as the web-slinging hero of New York for the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity" film.

"Lip Sync Battle" airs Wednesdays on Spike at 10 p.m. ET.