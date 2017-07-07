Tom Holland Reveals Marvel and Sony Already In Talks About 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Sequel

Facebook/SpiderManMovie Promotional photo for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" has just hit the big screen but some fans are already prying into a possible sequel for it. Recently, Peter Parker portrayer Tom Holland revealed that Marvel Studios are already in talks with the creators of the film with regard to the said next installment.

As of now, very little is known about the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel. Previously, it was reported that the sequel will be set a few minutes after the end of "Avengers 4" and will still feature the web slinger's high school adventures, as well as a cameo from another Marvel Cinematic Universe character. Aside from that, most of the details are still kept under wraps.

In a recent interview with Collider, Holland said he will be on "Spider-Man 2" sometime in mid-July of next year. Shedding some light on what is in store for the "Homecoming" sequel, he said: "I think the most interesting thing about a young man's life is his journey from being a boy to a man, and imagine seeing that journey while having superpowers. That's something I know I'm definitely excited to explore. I know Kevin [Feige] and the rest of the team are very excited to explore."

In "Homecoming," Spider-Man finds himself battling against Adrian Toomes/The Vulture, who is played by Michael Keaton. In response to fans who might be wondering who the next villain in the franchise will be, Holland hinted that it has not been finalized yet. According to the actor, fans will have to wait and see who the production team will choose as the next antagonist to face off against the web slinger.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" follows Peter Parker/Spider-Man as he tries to live a normal life following his exciting encounter with the Avengers in "Captain America: Civil War." As the Vulture emerges, however, he is forced to assume his alter ego as the web slinger to save the world. The film is currently showing in theaters.