Tom Holland, Zendaya Relationship Rumors: Are the 'Spider-Man' Stars Dating?

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were swept in dating rumors shortly after the release of their superhero film.

Facebook/SpiderManMovie "Spider-Man: Homecoming" promotional image

A source revealed to E! News that Tom and Zendaya met while filming "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Months before the film's release, the pair got close and started to develop romantic feelings for each other.

The source, who complimented Tom as being "the most down to Earth actor," also said that both Tom and Zendaya are well liked on the set of the Marvel film.

A different source echoed the same statement in an interview with People, saying the young stars are very careful and that they want to keep their relationship private.

"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other," the source revealed.

It was also said that Tom and Zendaya are both ambitious and that they constantly challenge each other. Most importantly, they have a similar sense of humor, and they both love to joke around.

However, shortly after the dating rumors surfaced, the stars themselves responded to the speculations. Zendaya took to Twitter to address the news in a funny exchange with Tom.

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!

Fans, however, noted that although Tom and Zendaya poked fun at the rumors, they didn't exactly deny that they were dating.

Speaking to People, Tom said that she and Zendaya are like best friends and that he's happy to have her around.

"We are like the best of friends. She's so great and amazing," Tom said of his co-star. He added that he asks Zendaya for advice on how to deal with fame since the former Nickelodeon star herself is already "super famous" even before starring in "Homecoming."

Tom Holland plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya plays Michelle/MJ in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which is currently in theaters worldwide.