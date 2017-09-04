Tom Jones Health News: 'Sex Bomb' Singer Postpones U.S. Tour

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Pop rock/country music superstar Tom Jones

Veteran singer Tom Jones just made some of his American fans sad after he announced that he has to postpone his planned U.S. tour due to health reasons.

On Twitter, a representative of the 77-year-old singer revealed that he will have to delay his upcoming U.S. tour that was supposed to kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 6. This was due to the recommendation of his medical doctors.

IMPORTANT US TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/iwWCvdbkUO — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) September 1, 2017

The tour was supposed to begin after he wrapped up his Summer U.K. and European tour in early August.

Instead of starting his series of performances in the U.S. this week, Jones had to delay it until the months of May and June in 2018. However, the tickets bought for the postponed show will still be honored when the tour resumes next year.

A statement was posted on the singer's website, saying: "Tom sends his sincere apologies to his fans and looks forward to seeing them all again in 2018. Any customers wishing to get a refund should contact their point of purchase."

The representative did not reveal any specifics about the medical problem that caused the changes in Jones' tour timeline.

This is not the first time that the "Sex Bomb" singer had to change his plans regarding his tours. In 2016, Jones reportedly decided to cancel several shows when his wife of 57 years Linda struggled and eventually succumbed to her battle with cancer in April 2016.

The Welsh singer, whose real name is Thomas John Woodward, first rose to fame during the 1960's after he became the lead vocalist of the beat group called Tommy Scott and the Senators. He made his first solo debut in 1964, where his second single "It's Not Unusual" turned into an international hit.

He was also known for his other hit singles like "Green, Green Grass of Home," "Delilah," and "Kiss."